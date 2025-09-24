From firearms to satellites…

September 24, 2025

Mysuru :This year’s Dasara Exhibition features a showcase of India’s defence equipment and space technology, attracting significant public interest.

Under the guidance of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, the venue has undergone major upgrades, offering a refreshed experience with several new additions compared to previous years.

In a notable development, Indian Armed Forces were invited to display military hardware. Following discussions with Lt. Col. Mathews at the Army headquarters in Bengaluru, arrangements were made to include defence exhibits. A team from Banaswadi Military Garrison brought large containers of equipment, which were carefully unloaded and installed at designated locations.

Mean machines

Visitors can now view an impressive range of firearms used by Indian soldiers, including AK-47 and AK-203 rifles, 8mm rocket launchers, 30mm automatic grenade systems, 7.62mm SIG Sauer assault rifles, Negev LMGs, and other automatic weapons.

The exhibit also features soldier gear, such as flying suits, wind watches, GPS devices, walkie-talkies, helmets, protective equipment, advanced military badges, bomb-resistant blankets, telescopes, face masks, and even a replica demonstrating how suicide bombers conceal explosives.

Adjacent to Army section, the Indian Navy has displayed models of naval ships and related equipment. The IAF, renowned for its strength and precision, has contributed models of fighter aircraft and combat gear.

Adding to the excitement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up a dedicated pavilion showcasing satellite and rocket technology.

The exhibit explains how satellites are built, the materials used and the launch process. Designed to resemble an actual ISRO facility, the stall allows visitors to closely observe satellite and rocket models while receiving detailed information about India’s space programmes.