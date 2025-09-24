Cauvery Aarti at KRS from Sept. 26

September 24, 2025

Bengaluru/ Mysuru: A symbolic and small-scale Cauvery Aarti will be held at the Brindavan Gardens, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, from Sept. 26 to 30, coinciding with the grand Dasara festivities.

To draw more visitors, the iconic dam and its surroundings have been illuminated, creating a spectacular festive ambience.

The Cauvery Aarti, a pet project of Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar, will be inaugurated by him on Sept. 26 at 5 pm, followed by a series of cultural programmes.

The event will witness the participation of several prominent religious leaders, including Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru and Sri Nishchalanandanatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt.

Team of priests from Nimishamba Temple

According to Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and officers of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), the rituals will be conducted by a team of priests from the Nimishamba Temple, Srirangapatna. The ceremony is modelled on the famed Ganga Aarti of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, though on a much smaller scale.

A 40-member team, including 13 lead performers and their assistants, will perform the Aarti every evening from 6.45 pm to 7.45 pm.

Special arrangements have been made, including a stage and a designated area for the priests to conduct rituals.

Officials confirmed that brass equipment crafted specifically for this ceremony has been procured.

Series of rituals

The ritual will commence with the auspicious chant of ‘Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje,’ followed by prayers invoking Cauvery, Ganesha and the Guru.

This will be followed by the offering of ‘bagina’ (sacred items) and the recitation of the ‘Sri Cauvery Stotra.’

The devotional sequence will also feature prayers to Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, accompanied by ‘chamara seva’ (fan service).

The ritual will conclude with conch-blowing in three directions, ‘Incense Aarti’, ‘Manthrochharane’, Pushpaarchane, and the final ‘Kumbha Aarti’, ‘Naga Aarti’ and ‘Cauvery Aarti’, creating a spiritually uplifting experience.

To mark the start of Navaratri, the KRS Dam has been illuminated spectacularly. Beginning Sept. 26, cultural programmes will be held daily on the main stage from 8 pm to 9.30 pm.

The illumination will be on display every evening from 6.45 pm to 10 pm.

However, entry to the Brindavan Gardens will close at 9.30 pm, with ticket sales stopping at the same time.

Officials added that the South and North entry gates, walkways, the top portion of the Dam and the approach road from Belagola Paper Mill Circle to KRS Dam have been brightly decorated with colourful lights, setting a vibrant tone for the festive season.