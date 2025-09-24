Dasara Book MelaBookDasara Book Mela

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi inaugurated the 10-day Dasara Pustaka Mela (Dasara Book Fair) at the Scouts and Guides Grounds near the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city on Sept.22.

Speaking on the occasion, Tangadagi said that the Book Mela is very much part of Dasara festival and is being organised successfully every year.

Strongly defending Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill by International Booker Prize winning Kannada author Banu Mushtaq, he observed that her selection was not only appropriate but also something special.

Minister Tangadagi released ‘Booker Banu’, a book written by author B. Shivanand and published by Kannada Book Authority at the Book Mela, which has over 90 stalls, with publishers and book sellers from across the State selling Kannada books at discounted prices.

The Dasara Book Mela will be open for visitors and book-lovers till Oct.1.