SWR’s  Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan…: Walkathon for Clean Mysuru

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, organised a Walkathon at Kukkarahalli Lake in city to spread awareness about cleanliness, fitness and collective social responsibility.

The event was led by Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru and Shammas Hameed, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, along with officers and staff of the Division.

The Walkathon served as a platform to reaffirm the Railways’ commitment towards maintaining a clean environment in Railway premises and also to inspire the community at large to actively participate in the cleanliness movement.

The initiative also underscored the role of fitness activities like walking in building a healthier and more responsible society.