Family feud: Soldier fires gun at wife
News

Family feud: Soldier fires gun at wife

September 24, 2025

Madikeri: A woman sustained injuries on her cheek after her soldier- husband allegedly attempted to kill her by firing a gun at her following family feud. This incident took place at Konageri near Hudikeri in Ponnampet taluk.

The injured woman is 32-year-old Dechamma, who has been admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru and the accused soldier is Vinu Cariappa, who is serving in the Army.

Dechamma was rushed to a hospital in Gonikoppa, where she was provided first-aid                                   and was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

Vinu Cariappa, who had gone absconding, was arrested late yesterday by Srimangala Police.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching