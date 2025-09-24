Family feud: Soldier fires gun at wife

September 24, 2025

Madikeri: A woman sustained injuries on her cheek after her soldier- husband allegedly attempted to kill her by firing a gun at her following family feud. This incident took place at Konageri near Hudikeri in Ponnampet taluk.

The injured woman is 32-year-old Dechamma, who has been admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru and the accused soldier is Vinu Cariappa, who is serving in the Army.

Dechamma was rushed to a hospital in Gonikoppa, where she was provided first-aid and was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

Vinu Cariappa, who had gone absconding, was arrested late yesterday by Srimangala Police.