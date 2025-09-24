Food & Foodies…

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: With a spread of lip-smacking delicacies, Dasara Food Mela at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city is turning out be a major crowd-puller. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian dishes, refreshments and juices, indigenous recipes, the menu offers a mix of food items, offering the distinct tastes of old Mysuru region, coastal, Malnad and border districts alike for foodies.

Eponymous Mysuru Dosa, Mysuru Puliyogare, Melukote Puliyogare, Mulbagal Dosa, Mysuru Biryani, Hoskote Dum Biryani, Chikkapet Donne Biryani, Uttara Karnataka’s Jowar Rotti, Bagalkot Jowar Rotti, Davangere Benne Dosa, Dilli Special Chaat and Parantha, Tastes of North Indian dishes, Bangarpet Panipuri, Kolhapuri Bhel, Nanjangud Avalakki Ginnu, Mandya Special Bellada Shekhe Ginnu, Mumbai Bites and the list goes on.

Puliyogare

Puliyogare, that is popular among Mysureans and Mandya natives, for its authentic taste, was much in demand. Apart from Melukote that is synonymous with Puliyogare, Mysuru style Puliyogare is also available. Along with readily served food, the gojju (ketchup) and powder of Puliyogare, are available in packs of different quantities.

Mulbagal Dosa

For Mysureans, the taste of native dishes is so common that those having an eye for trying something new, Mulbagal Dosa was the perfect stop. Domestic tourists, hailing from Mulbagal and visiting Mysuru on Dasara vacation, were rushing at the very sight of the stall, happy to find a homely taste. Such natives were heading towards the stall, for the consecutive second day, with a lingering taste of dosa and red chutney, said the cashier at the stall.

Unlike Mysuru style dosa, the batter of Mulbagal Dosa is spread on smaller sized tawas. The dosa is first roasted to achieve a crispy exterior, then steamed to create a soft and fluffy interior. The result is a dosa with a perfect balance of textures. Its signature feature is upturned edges, which resemble the shape of the traditional cast iron pans, which were kept in a row, on which the batter is spread to cater to simultaneous orders.

Attractive facades

To attract the customers, some had designed the facade of their stalls artistically, while it was common to find the banners with printed pictures of the menu along with the price, to grab eyeballs. Mention must be made of one stall, ‘Kambada Mane,’ the women dominated stall, which had a replica of heritage style pillars made of printed cardboards adorning the facade, to attract customers. The menu here reminds of forgotten tastes of Othu Shavige and Kaayi Haalu (Pressed Vermicelli and Coconut Milk), Herale Kaayi (Citron Lemon) Chitranna and Donne Benne Idli with chutney, Poori Channa Masala and Menasina Kaayi Bajji.

For those particular about chicken biryani, the piping hot dish was served in madake (earthen pot), followed by Natikoli Biryani, Mandya Nati Pulav, Baale Ele Mutton Dum Biryani (food served on banana leaves), Bamboo Biryani to name a few. For those having a craving for sea food, mainly fishes, Matsya Darshini, the stall of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation, was the go to place. The stall offered Bangude Fry, Anjal, Seegadi, Fish Kebab, Manji Fry, Fish Finger Fry, Crab Claw, Kane Fry etc.,, suffice to cater to hunger pangs. In compliance with the instructions of Dasara Food Mela Sub-Committee, the food was served in paper plates or areca plates, water and beverages in paper cups.

Hand washing at dustbins!

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has put up dustbins in front of every stalls, to check littering of waste. The dustbins are cleared by unloading the refuse into waiting auto tippers of MCC. But, what’s turning out to be a headache, is the lack of hand washing facility at the stalls. The customers are coolly washing off their hands, after having food at the dustbins, only to irk the MCC staff, deputed at the spot.

The Pourakarmikas deputed to collect the waste were insisting the stall owners to keep tumblers on their own to enable the customers to wash their hands.

Vendors…

For others, Food Mela was a source of livelihood, struggling to earn a quick buck. Vendors like that of balloons, gimcrack toys and drums were seen roaming around to find a gullible customer.