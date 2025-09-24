Dasara travel made easy: SWR launches 51 special trains

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: To manage the heavy passenger rush during the ongoing Dasara festival, South Western Railway (SWR) will operate a total of 51 special trains.

Announcing this at a press meet at the City Railway Station this morning, Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, SWR Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, Mysuru, said the 51 special services comprise 11 unreserved specials, 27 express specials, 3 temporary stoppages, 2 temporary extensions, and 8 extensions of train periodicity.

These services will connect Mysuru with key destinations, including Ashokapuram, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Yesvantpur, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Arasikere, Karaikudi, Madgaon, Ramanathapuram, Chamarajanagar, Talaguppa, and Tirunelveli, providing enhanced convenience for passengers.

Kalagonda noted that during last year’s Dasara, the Mysuru Division recorded a total footfall of 6.91 lakh passengers, averaging 69,000 per day. On Vijayadashami, 1.10 lakh passengers travelled in trains (inward and outward).

With passenger turnout expected to surpass last year, SWR is operating these 51 special trains to ensure safe, smooth, and comfortable travel during the grand celebrations.

Explaining crowd management measures, Kalagonda said 70 railway staff, along with over 150 RPF and GRP personnel, have been deployed. About 55 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance, and 3 ‘May I Help You’ kiosks — two in the circulating area and one on Platform No. 6 — will assist passengers.

Additionally, 20 extra staff have been requested from the SBC and UBL divisions for counter and ticket-checking duties, while Scouts and Guides will support passenger guidance and crowd regulation.

To ensure smooth passenger flow, 4 TTEs will be deputed on each foot overbridge near platform entrances and exits, and another 4 TTEs at both ends of the subways for ticket checking and crowd control.

Special arrangements have also been made for ticketing. One Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (AVTM) has been relocated to the station corridor near the IRCTC integrated refreshment room to decongest booking counters.

Additionally, 4 pre-printed ticket counters—three at the main entry circulating area and one at the second entry—have been set up. Display boards and banners have been installed throughout the station to provide clear information about train services.

Kalagonda further pointed out that on Oct. 2, Vijayadashami day, buggy services will be temporarily suspended, and parcel loading activities will halt from 2 pm onwards to avoid inconvenience to passengers.