SWR to run Jansadharan special trains to clear Dasara rush

October 6, 2019

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run unreserved Jansadharan special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Dasara festival as detailed below:

1. Train No. 06207/06208 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Unreserved Jansadharan Special: Train No. 06207 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar Unreserved Jansadharan Special will depart from Mysuru at 21:00 hrs on 8.10.2019 (Tuesday) and arrive in Chamarajanagar at 22:50 hrs on the same day (1 trip only).

En route, this train will arrive/depart Chamarajapuram – 21:05/21:06 hrs, Ashokapuram – 21:12/21:13 hrs, Kadakola – 21:26/21:27 hrs, Tandavapura – 21:31/21:32 hrs., Sujatapuram – 21:38/21:39 hrs, Nanjangud Town – 21:49/21:50 hrs, Chinnadagudihdi – 21:58/21:59 hrs, Narasambudhi – 22:04/22:05 hrs and Kavalande – 22:13/22:14 hrs, Konanur – 22:23/22:24 hrs and Badanaguppe – 22:29/22:30 hrs.

Train No. 06208 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Unreserved Jansadharan Special will depart from Chamarajanagar at 23:10 hrs on 8.10.2019 (Tuesday) and arrive in Mysuru at 00:50 hrs on the next day (1 trip only).

En route, this train will arrive/depart Badanaguppe – 23:25/23:26 hrs, Konanur – 23:30/23:31 hrs, Kavalande – 23:38/23:39 hrs, Narasambudhi – 23:47/23:48 hrs, Chinnadagudihdi – 23:53/23:54 hrs, Nanjangud Town – 00:02/00:04 hrs, Sujatapuram – 00:09/00:10 hrs, Tandavapura – 00:16/00:17 hrs., Kadakola – 00:23/00:26 hrs, Ashokapuram – 00:39/00:40 hrs and Chamarajapuram – 00:45/00:46 hrs.

2. Train No. 06215/06216 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Unreserved Jansadharan Special: Train No. 06215 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Unreserved Jansadharan Special will depart from Mysuru at 22:00 hrs on 8.10.2019 (Tuesday) and arrive in KSR Bengaluru at 00:30 hrs on the next day (1 trip only).

En route, this train will arrive/depart Srirangapatna – 22:15/22:16 hrs, Pandavapura – 22:21/22:22 hrs, Mandya – 22:45/22:46 hrs, Maddur – 23:08/23:10 hrs, Channapatna – 23:28/23/29 hrs, Ramanagara – 23:40/23:41 hrs, Bidadi – 23:53/23:55 hrs, Kengeri – 00:11/00:12 hrs.

Train No. 06216 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Unreserved Jansadharan Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 01:00 hrs on 9.10.2019 (Wednesday) and arrive in Mysuru at 03:30 hrs on the same day (1 trip only).

En route, this train will arrive/depart Kengeri – 01:19/01:20 hrs, Ramanagara – 01:46/01:47 hrs, Channapatna – 01:56/01:57 hrs, Maddur – 02:15/02:16 hrs, Mandya – 02:36/02:38 hrs, Pandavapura – 03:02/03:03 hrs, Srirangapatna – 03:10/03:11 hrs.

The train will have a composition of 18 Second Class Chair Car and two Second Class Luggage- cum-Brake-van.

Temporary stoppage of trains

1. Train No. 17302 Dharwad – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Dharwad on 7.10.2019 and Train No. 17301 Mysuru – Dharwad Express commencing journey from Mysuru on 8.10.2019 will be provided stoppage at Mavinakere, Akkihebbalu, Hosa Agrahara, Sagarakatte and Belagula.

2. Train No. 56276/56275 Mysuru – Talguppa – Mysuru Passenger commencing journey from both sides from 1.10.2019 to 8.10.2019 will be provided stoppage at Krishnarajasagar, Kallur, Yedahalli, Dornahalli, Hampapura, Arjunahalli.

3. Train No. 56270/56269 Mysuru – Shivamogga Town – Mysuru Passenger commencing journey from both sides from 1.10.2019 to 8.10.2019 will be provided stoppage at Belagula, Krishnarajasagar, Kallur, Yedahalli, Sagarakatte Dornahalli, Hampapura, Arjunahalli, Hosa Agrahara and Mavinakere.