Prices of flowers, Ash Gourd soar

October 6, 2019

Mysuru: Flower, vegetable and fruit prices have soared ahead of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. The prices of Ash Gourd and flowers, the most sought for Ayudha Puja, have almost doubled.

Ash Gourd at J.K. Grounds is being sold between at Rs. 30 and 70 depending on the size, while yellow chrysanthemum and mixed colour chrysanthemum flower is being sold at Rs. 70 to Rs. 80 a metre, Banana (Yelakki) at Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 per kg, marigold is sold at Rs. 50 a metre and a pair of banana stems is costing Rs. 15 to 20 depending on the length.

The price of flowers has risen sharply in Devaraja Market, where a metre of chrysanthemum is being sold at Rs. 40 to Rs. 80 a metre, which is almost double the price as compared to a couple of days ago.

Mirabel Rose is being sold at Rs. 280 to Rs. 300 per kg while Suganda Raja flower (tube rose) is sold at Rs. 400 per kg, coconut is being sold at Rs. 10 to Rs. 25 a piece while Jasmine is sold at Rs. 120 a metre.

At V.V. Market in Agrahara Circle, banana stems are in great demand, with a pair costing Rs. 40 to Rs. 60 depending on the length. Ash Gourd is being sold at Rs. 40 to Rs. 100 depending on the size, while chrysanthemum flower (both yellow and mixed colours) is being sold at Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 metre, button rose at Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 per kg and coconut at Rs. 20 to Rs. 35 a piece.

However, the prices of vegetables have seen only a marginal increase with carrot, beans, ladies finger costing Rs. 60 to Rs. 70 per kg, banana (Yelakki) at Rs. 100 per kg and banana (Cavendish) at Rs. 70 per kg. However, most of the vendors said that the price may go further up by evening as the stocks deplete.

Lemon is sold at Rs. 3 to 5 a piece in the markets. Some sellers said that the prices would have been higher had there been a short supply of the fruit. With regular lemon supplies, the price may remain the same throughout the festival. However, the people have some cheer as the prices of onion seem to have stabilised at Rs. 40 per kg, after touching Rs. 60 a few days ago.

