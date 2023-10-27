I will be CM by next Vijayadashami: DKS

October 27, 2023

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar speaks to close friends while exchanging festival greetings

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), who aspires to occupy the Chief Minister’s chair, subtly conveyed his intention to take the reins of the State by next Vijayadashami.

Shivakumar hinted at this during his exchange of Vijayadashami festival greetings with selected journalists and leaders within his inner circle, stating that he would be greeting them as the Chief Minister next year. This statement has stirred up the political landscape in the State, particularly within the Congress party.

After the remarkable victory of the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, there was a power struggle between Siddharamaiah and D.K. Shivakumar before the formation of the Government.

However, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi intervened and resolved the issue.

A consensus was reached between the two leaders, with Siddharamaiah serving as CM for the first two years and Shivakumar for the subsequent three years.

Nevertheless, based on Shivakumar’s recent message, by the next Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will have completed only 16 months in office, with several more months left for him to complete his term as per the AICC’s directive.

The question arises as to why Shivakumar hinted at becoming CM sooner, creating considerable speculation and discussions, particularly following the public dispute among top party leaders and Ministers in the Belagavi district.

Meanwhile, Minister for Large Scale and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has said, “It is his (DKS) personal opinion, as the Party High Command will take a call on who should be the CM and also Ministers.”

Congress MLA from Mandya Ravi Ganiga has said that “D.K. Shivakumar will be the CM after two years.”