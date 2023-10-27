KSRTC hikes fare of Mysuru-Bengaluru non-stop ordinary buses
KSRTC hikes fare of Mysuru-Bengaluru non-stop ordinary buses

October 27, 2023

Fare increased from Rs. 185 to Rs. 200 due to huge demand

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming as a shock to commuters post Dasara, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has hiked the fare of non-stop ordinary bus (red bus) service between Mysuru-Bengaluru and vice-versa by Rs. 15. The fare, which was Rs. 185 earlier, has been increased to Rs. 200. However, there is no hike in fare (Rs. 185) of express bus services that have stops in Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagara etc.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller D. Srinivas defended the fare hike saying that there has been a high demand for non-stop buses.

Clarifying that the fare hike has nothing to do with increasing operational expenses driven by rising prices of spare parts, fuel etc., he said that the hike is based purely on the high demand, with more travellers opting for non-stop buses post the implementation of ‘Shakti’ scheme, which allows free travel for women within the State.

Asserting that the fare hike is also due to increase in recent toll hike on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Srinivas said that Mysuru KSRTC Division is operating 30 buses with 65 trips between Mysuru – Bengaluru daily, apart from those operated by Bengaluru and other divisions.

Maintaining that this is only a specific case of fare hike and not a general one,  he said that the hike of Rs.15 is minimal when taken into consideration the steadily increasing operational costs. However, there is no fare hike in respect of Rajahamsa, Airavata, EV Power Plus and other AC and non-AC luxury  buses operating between the two cities, he added.

