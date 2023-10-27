Minister hints at power crisis in State

October 27, 2023

Bengaluru: With the failure of monsoon in Karnataka, Power Minister K.J. George has hinted at power crisis in the State.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting the Union Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi yesterday, George said that the Centre has agreed to provide 2 lakh tons of additional coal per month to Karnataka in order to meet the demands.

Noting that the demand for power has increased enormously this year as compared to previous years, George maintained that necessary measures have been taken to meet this high power demand.

Pointing out that tenders have been invited for solar power production under PM-KUSUM-B (Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyaan) and PM-KUSUM-C scheme, he said the tender process will be completed in a week.

The farmers will be supplied solar power from these units, he said adding that the State is expecting 150 MW of power from NTPC in December.

Stating that power is being purchased from the Central grid, the Minister said that Karnataka plans to purchase 200 MW power from Himachal Pradesh.

Maintaining that power and coal are being procured as per norms, George ruled out any irregularities in this.

Contending that power is being supplied for 7 hours in areas where sugarcane and paddy is grown in the State, he clarified that despite the looming power crisis, the State has not yet enforced load-shedding.