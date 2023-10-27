Lunar Eclipse – 2023: Chamundi Hill temple to be closed from 6 pm tomorrow

October 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Rahugrasta Chandra Grahana (Lunar Eclipse) slated to occur tomorrow (Oct.28) night, the Sri Chamundeshwari termple at Chamundi Hill will be closed for the general public from 6 pm tomorrow till 7 am next day (Oct.29).

“Tomorrow morning on account of Chandra Grahana, special puja will be performed to Goddess Chamundeshwari and Mantapotsava will be held. Later, the Utsava Murti of the presiding deity will be taken to Devikere for Teppotsava at 7 pm. During Lunar Eclipse, certain rituals will be performed inside the temple. Later the temple will be purified followed by a special puja, before reopening the Hill temple the following day,” said Chief Priest of the temple Shashishekara Dikshit.