There is global demand for research in Life Sciences: Medical Education Minister

October 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that there is a global demand for studies and research in Life Sciences, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil opined that innovations should be most beneficial to the people.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Lecture Hall Complex of School of Life Sciences, SPARKLE CINE (Incubation facility) and Pharmaceutical Chemistry Lab of JSS College of Pharmacy at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Medical College campus, Sri Shivarathreeshwaranagar here this morning.

Observing that hard work, commitment and dedication are key for success in any field, Dr. Sharanprakash Patil said that institutions must give more prominence to Research and Development too apart from academics. Noting that technology is developing more faster than expected, he said that has resulted in innovations coming across the globe every other day.

Pointing out that communication and attitude are key for individual and institutional success, the Minister said that at the same time, it is important that honesty, trustworthiness and dedication are not lost in the way.

The Minister wished the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER)all success for its new campus coming up in Varuna, Mysuru taluk and said the JSS institutions are doing service to the society, which actually the Government should do. It may be mentioned here that Ram Nath Kovind, who was then the President of India, had laid the foundation stone on Oct.11, 2019 for the new campus of JSS AHER that is coming up in a 100-acre area at Varuna at an approximate cost of Rs.1,000 crore.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said JSS Academy is giving more prominence to innovative practices in all its institutions. Highlighting the research activities, he said that research is going on reducing dependency on medicines in geriatric care and on-the-spot treatment in warfields for injured soldiers during wartime as it will hugely help in saving precious lives in emergency and critical conditions.

JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.