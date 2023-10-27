Govt. mulling to provide window to return wildlife artefacts: Minister

October 27, 2023

Bengaluru: The Government is deliberating on providing a window to the public as a one-time measure to declare and return wildlife artefacts in their possession, said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.

The Minister was briefing media persons at Vikasa Soudha yesterday afternoon after the recent arrest of Varthur Santhosh, a Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, for allegedly wearing a chain with a tiger claw pendant and searches at the houses of several people, including actor Darshan and actor and BJP MP Jaggesh.

Khandre said that the public was unaware of the Karnataka Forest Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and other such laws and the Forest Department would initiate programmes to create awareness. “Due to lack of awareness, such violations are generally seen. Some people in rural areas keep deer skins, ivory artefacts, deer and stag horns in their houses. They don’t even know that it’s a crime,” Khandre said, adding that the law was same for all and action would be taken against the violators.

Pointing out that the Government had given many opportunities till 2003 for those having wildlife artefacts, trophies, pendants and other wildlife products, which were passed on to them from their ancestors, to declare them and get ownership certificates from the Forest Department, Minister Khandre said that many have still not declared wildlife artefacts and obtained the ownership certificate.

Khandre said that at present there were 4,000 vacant posts in the Forest Department. “The Finance Department has approved the filling up of 800 posts, which will begin soon,” he added.

Appealing to the jewellers, the Forest Minister said that they should refrain from entertaining requests to make jewellery out of wildlife artefacts. They should also display a sign outside their shops that “it was a punishable offence”, Khandre added.