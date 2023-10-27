Car damaged after hitting road divider atop Chamundi Hill
October 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Occupants of a car, who were returning after taking part in the Chamundeshwari Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill had a miraculous escape, when the car in which they were travelling hit a road divider atop the Hill yesterday. The front portion of the car has been badly damaged in the incident.

It is learnt that the person behind the wheels of the Maruti Baleno car lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the road divider causing minor injuries to the car occupants. This also resulting in traffic jam for about 20 minutes with vehicles lined up on the Hill Road as hundreds of devotees had come to witness the Rathotsava.

Police, who arrived at the spot, moved the damaged car to the side and made way for smooth flow of traffic. The injured were shifted to a hospital in another vehicle.

