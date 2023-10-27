Mahouts, Kavadis and Kids visit GRS Fantasy Park

October 27, 2023

GRS Dazzling Dasara celebrations to conclude on Oct. 31

Mysore/Mysuru: The children and family of Mahouts and Kavadis of 14 Dasara jumbos recently visited GRS Fantasy Park in city on an all-expenses-paid trip for a fun-filled holiday before returning to their forest camps.

The amusement park opened its gates to Mahouts and their families from D.B. Kuppe elephant camp, Thithimathi elephant camp, Dubare elephant camp and Ramapura elephant camp.

The caretakers of these iconic elephants have always been integral to the city’s cultural fabric. Their skills, passed down through generations, have ensured the well-being and conservation of these majestic animals. Mysuru’s Dasara procession, featuring beautifully adorned elephants, has been a testament to the harmonious relationship between these magnificent animals and their Mahouts.

“We believed in giving back to the community that had supported us with so much love,” said K.T. Srinivasan and team, GRS’s General Manager.

“The Mahouts, Kavadis and their families have always been integral to Mysuru’s rich culture and history. We wanted to express our gratitude and make this Dasara memorable for these wonderful children. The smiles on their faces are worth every effort,” he added.

The children also participated in various celebrations as part of the GRS Dazzling Dasara celebrations. Different arrangements, such as food festivals, acrobatics shows, dance shows and DJ, had been organised for them this year at GRS. They also enjoyed the recently added new attractions, such as India’s fastest slides, the GRS Rocket Slides and a massive GRS Blizzard slide.

This is not the first time that the Park has extended a helping hand to those in need. Over the last 24 years, GRS has undertaken various initiatives to support different local causes.

The GRS Dazzling Dasara celebrations will continue until Oct. 31. GRS is also extending an offer of 70 percent off on Snow Park tickets for visitors who book their water park tickets online. For further information, contact Mob: 95900-80808.