Palace records 1.17 lakh visitors during Dasara

October 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A whopping 1.17 lakh tourists visited Mysore Palace in nine days during the recently concluded Dasara festival.

On account of Sharannavarathri’s first day (Oct. 15) and on Ayudha Puja day (Oct. 23), entry to Palace was provided only from 2 pm onwards while the entry was totally restricted on Oct. 24 (Vijayadashami day).

According to a press release from Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, on Oct. 15, there were a total of 12,513 visitors, followed by 9,958 on Oct.16, Oct.17 – 10,376, Oct.18 – 10,622, Oct.19 -10,699, Oct.20- 12,345, Oct.21- 17,863, Oct.22 – 21,560 and Oct 23-10,813 totalling 1,16,749 visitors.

Even ahead of Dasara, the number of tourists were more at Palace. Though the entry was provided after the assembling of the Golden Throne on Oct. 9 from 2 pm onwards, a total of 5,229 people visited on that day, Oct.10 – 6,714, Oct.11 – 5,960, Oct.12 – 7,675, Oct.13 – 9,253 and Oct.14 – 15,485.

Apart from Dasara cultural programmes, lakhs of people had a visual treat of the illuminated Mysore Palace during the festival, added Subramanya.