Forest men seize ‘tiger claw pendant’ from Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s house

October 27, 2023

Belagavi: Forest Officers led by Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Shankar Kallolkar have seized a pendant suspected to have been made of tiger claw from the house of Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar today.

The Forest personnel seized the claw after it was handed over to them by Minister’s son Mrinal Hebbalkar, at his residence in Kuvempunagar here. They will be sending it to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to verify its genuineness.

Minister Hebbalkar, who was also present at the time of Forest Officers visit, told media persons later, “The pendant was gifted during the wedding ceremony. But it is for the Forest Department to decide whether it is original or fake.”

Following the recent arrest of Bigg Boss Kannada Season-10 contestant Varthur Santosh for sporting a tiger claw pendant, Forest Department has intensified the drive to seize such valuables made of wildlife properties.

A photo where Mrinal Hebbalkar is seen wearing the pendant suspected to have been made of tiger claw was widely circulated on social media yesterday. Following this, the Forest Officers had served a notice on Mrinal Hebbalkar.