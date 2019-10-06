Police issue guidelines to people visiting Palace, Torchlight Parade Grounds

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have issued the following guidelines to be followed by the public and visitors to Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap.
• Public and visitors to the Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds should enter through the designated entry gates.
• Public and visitors are urged to co-operate with security personnel.
• Public and visitors to Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds should first go through the metal detectors for checking and then proceed to their designated seats.
• Weapons of any type, knife, glass bottles and big bags should not be carried to the venue of Dasara programmes.
• Tobacco products are strictly banned.
• Match boxes, lighters, fire crackers and other such items should not be brought.
• Vehicles must be parked at the places designated by the Traffic Police.
• Public must be seated on seats reserved for them.
City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna has asked the public not to wear costly jewellery or bring expensive items, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.
