Police issue guidelines to people visiting Palace, Torchlight Parade Grounds

October 6, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have issued the following guidelines to be followed by the public and visitors to Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap.

• Public and visitors to the Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds should enter through the designated entry gates.

• Public and visitors are urged to co-operate with security personnel.

• Public and visitors to Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds should first go through the metal detectors for checking and then proceed to their designated seats.

• Weapons of any type, knife, glass bottles and big bags should not be carried to the venue of Dasara programmes.

• Tobacco products are strictly banned.

• Match boxes, lighters, fire crackers and other such items should not be brought.

• Vehicles must be parked at the places designated by the Traffic Police.

• Public must be seated on seats reserved for them.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna has asked the public not to wear costly jewellery or bring expensive items, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

