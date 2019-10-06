Police issue guidelines to people visiting Palace, Torchlight Parade Grounds
News

Police issue guidelines to people visiting Palace, Torchlight Parade Grounds

October 6, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have issued the following guidelines to be followed by the public and visitors to Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap.

• Public and visitors to the Mysore Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds should enter through the designated entry gates.

• Public and visitors are urged to co-operate with security personnel.

• Public and visitors to Palace and Torchlight Parade Grounds should first go through the metal detectors for checking and then proceed to their designated seats.

• Weapons of any type, knife, glass bottles and big bags should not be carried to the venue of Dasara programmes.

• Tobacco products are strictly banned.

• Match boxes, lighters, fire crackers and other such items should not be brought.

• Vehicles must be parked at the places designated by the Traffic Police.

• Public must be seated on seats reserved for them. 

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna has asked the public not to wear costly jewellery or bring expensive items, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching