Sandalwood Stars add glitter to Yuva Dasara

October 6, 2019

Mysuru:  The penultimate day of this year’s Yuva Dasara witnessed Sandalwood Stars converging on stage to entertain the audience at Maharaja’s College Grounds. The event began with actress Hitha Chandrashekar presenting a dance for ‘Gananayakaya Gana Devathaya.’ Later, actress and celebrity host Anupama, actors Aindrita Ray, Karunya Ram, Shanvi Srivastava, Nidhi Subbaiah, Rakshith Shetty, Diganth, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sharan, Sonu Gowda performed to popular Kannada songs. 

Dancer Sridhar Jain and group performed dance to folk songs such as ‘Chellidaru Malligeya’ among others. This was followed by an eye-catchy fashion show by models draped in Mysore  Silk sarees. 

Artiste Vilas Nayak painted the portraits of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan and Dr. Ambarish.  Later, Kannada rapper Alok performed one of his compositions. 

Actor Srujan Lokesh of ‘Maja Talkies’ fame, actress Tara Anuradha, Vishwa and Pavan added to the entertainment quotient. The actors created awareness on saving the environment and the ill-effects of using plastic. Actress Tara urged the public to co-operate with the officials in making Mysuru the cleanest city again. 

Srujan Lokesh also promoted his upcoming movie ‘Ellide Illi Tanaka’ which is ready for release. Meanwhile, Producer Sandesh bought the first ticket of the movie paying a whopping Rs. One lakh. Later, Sandesh said that Srujan Lokesh had bought the first ticket the movie ‘Iravata’ produced by him.

Today’s being the last day of Yuva Dasara, music composer Pritam Chakraborty will enthral the audience at the Maharaja’s  College Grounds. 

