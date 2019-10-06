‘Jumboo Savari’ to feature 39 attractive tableaux

October 6, 2019

Mysuru tableau to highlight JC Wadiyar birth centenary

Mysuru: This year, Jumboo Savari to be held on Oct. 8, will feature a total of 39 tableaux said Dasara Tableaux Sub-Committee President S. Murali.

He said that tableaux belonging to all 31 districts in the State will take part in the Dasara procession portraying their respective culture and tradition along with State Government Departments such as Department of Information and Public Relations, Kannada and Culture, Tourism, Cauvery Niravari Nigama Limited among others.

The tableaux will highlight the importance and issues related to Art and Architecture, Environment, Forests, Ground Water, Flood and Drought, Chandrayan, Constitution, Social Justice and Equality.

District-wise information

Belagavi: Flood damage, Bagalkot: Flood relief programme, Dharwad: Cultural extravaganza, Haveri: Kanakadasa blowing a conch, Gadag: Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, Uttara Kannada: Banavasi Madhukeshwara Temple of Kadambas, Vijayapura: Vachanapitamaha P.G. Halakatti, Bengaluru Urban: Chandraryan-2, Bengaluru Rural: Swachhata Kadege Namma Nadige, Chitradurga: Women achievers and prevention of female foeticide, Davanagere: Air strike, Kolar: Antharagange, Shivamogga: Fit India, Tumakuru: Holistic agricultural practices and Nadedaduva Devaru Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, Ramanagara: Malooru Ambegaalu Krishna Temple, Chikkaballapura: Silk and H. Narasimhaiah, Kalaburagi: Ayushman Bharat, Ballari: Hampi sculptures, Bidar: Fasal Bhima Yojane, Koppal: Gavisiddeshwara Betta, Raichur: Googal Bridge, Pradhan Mantri Sinchai and NREGA Yojana, Yadgir: Ambigara Chowdaiah, Mysuru: Centenary Celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Chamarajanagar: Tigers and natural habitat, Chikkamagaluru: Shishila Betta, Dakshina Kannada: Mangaladevi Temple and India’s biggest Petroleum Refinery, Hassan: Yettinahole Project,Kodagu: Awareness on landslides, Mandya: Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt, Udupi: Krishna Mutt, Dasara Sub Committee: Aane Gaadi and Suttur Mutt, Department of Information and Public Relations: Government Schemes, Dasara Sub Committee: Memu Train, Udaan and Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-Lane Highway, District Administration: Social Justice, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama: Information on Neeravari Nigama, Department of Health and Family Welfare: Nutrition drive and Anaemia- Free India, Tourism Department: Create your own adventurous story, University of Mysore: Programmes launched by the University.

