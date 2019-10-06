Police Band performs at Palace

October 6, 2019

36 teams comprising 450 musicians mesmerise public

Mysuru: More than 450 musicians drawn from 36 Police Band contingents from various districts mesmerised the audience with their scintillating music performances at Mysore Palace premises, as part of Dasara festivities last evening.

The Karnataka Police Band, which was started by the erstwhile ruler of Mysore, Chamaraja Wadiyar, has a history of about 140 years and has been performing successfully since then.

The Band played popular tunes as they marched out of the Palace and took their positions in the open courtyard to the applause of the audience who were present in large numbers.

The performance began with members of the Karnataka Government Orchestra playing Sri Rajarajeshwari,’the composition of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. Later the Band played popular songs of Michael Jackson — Billie Jean and Beat it and also the theme of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean and the theme from the movie Wild Wild West.

The Band members also played Pancharatna kritis of Tyagaraja Jagadanandakaaraka and also played other devotional songs such as Brahma Murare, Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma and Ayigiri Nandini Nanditha Medini.

Later, Immanuel Francis and Tony Mathew of the Karnataka Band presented a piano and violin jugalbandi, followed by the members of H.S. Tandavamurthy’s team playing Tillana Dhanashri fusion. The members of various Police Bands played Abide With Me and Sare Jahan se Accha.

DG&IGP Neelamani N. Raju announced a cash prize of Rs.5 lakh to the Best Police Band on the occasion. Earlier, a booklet on Karnataka State Police Band was released on the occasion.

Winners

Big Band: KSRP 5th Battalion of Mysuru (First) and KSRP 11th Battalion of Hassan (Second); Medium Band: CAR of Bengaluru (First) and KSRP 4th Battalion of Bengaluru (Second); Small Band: DAR Udupi (First) and DAR Bagalkot (Second); Pipe Band: DAR Mandya bagged the special prize. Band Masters Manjunath and Tandavamurthy received special prizes.

The prizes were distributed by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and District Minister V. Somanna. Supreme Court Judge Mohan H. Shantanagowda, ADGP Amar Kumar Pandey, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Rajneesh Goel, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and others were present.

