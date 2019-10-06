President Kovind to release book on JC Wadiyar’s compositions

October 6, 2019

Mysuru: President Ram Nath Kovind will release a book ‘Srividya Sankeerthana Sudhalahari’ containing 94 Karnatak music compositions of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on Oct. 10 at Mysore Palace, said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, here yesterday.

Addressing the presspersons at Mysore Palace, she said that the book, published by Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation, would be released during a function to be organised at the Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace as part of year-long Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s Birth Centenary celebrations at 7.30 pm.

“The handwritten 94 compositions by one Chennakeshaviaiah was handed over to my husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. However, it could not be published for various reasons. Since the original compositions were in our possession we have decided to publish a book which is over 400 pages,” said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

She also announced that University of Mysore had agreed to name its yet-to-be-developed new campus at the foot of Chamundi Hill after JC Wadiyar and added that the campus would be named as ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Learning’ for which the name plaque would be unveiled by President Kovind on Oct. 10.

As a special honour to the President and also to mark the birth centenary of JC Wadiyar, a display of Military Band has been organised at the Mysore Palace premises on Oct. 10. “Bands belonging to Madras Engineering Group and Centre, Bengaluru; Madras Regimental College, Wellington; Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Belagavi; 61st Cavalry, Jaipur; Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, Bengaluru; KSRP- Mounted Police, Mysuru; Karnataka State Police Band, Mysuru and ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru”, will perform on the occasion she added.

Raghu Dixit concert on Oct. 13

The Mysore Royal Family has also organised a concert by singer and composer Raghu Dixit on Oct. 13 at the Palace premises and has extended invitation for Mysureans to take part.

However, entry would be restricted to public on Oct. 10 as they would not be allowed to Durbar Hall where the President’s function is being organised. Meanwhile, arrangements will be made for the public to watch the event at the Palace through LED screens. For Oct. 13 event, all gates of Mysore Palace would be kept open for public to watch Raghu Dixit’s concert.

Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation Secretary Reginald Wesley and Mysore Palace Secretary M. Lakshminarayana were present.

