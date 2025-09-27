Police Band at Palace

September 27, 2025

Mysuru: The Dasara Cultural Programme at the Mysore Palace premises witnessed a grand performance by the Police Mass Band yesterday evening. Songs like ‘Tanha Tanha…’ from movie ‘Rangeela,’ ‘Mukkala Muqabla…’ from ‘Kadalan’ engrossed the audience.

The English Band presented the songs composed by A.R. Rahman much to delight of the music lovers. The fusion of western and Karnatak music was a visual treat to watch with Mysore Palace lights at the backdrop.

Earlier, the guests were welcomed with the blowing of Royal Fanfare Herald Trumpet. Later, the Police Band arrived at the venue through Wings March which followed by musical rendition of patriotic songs such as ‘Bharat Ki Jawan…’, ‘Vijaybharathi…’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badayeja…’ and ‘Vande Mataram…’ from the movie ‘Fighter’.

The background music of Queens Colour and Jalpakshi presented by the troupes of the Police Band captivated the gathering. This was followed by the rendition of the song ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’ using Bagpipers. The band also played the composition of Muthiah Bhagavatar ‘Durga Devi Duritha Nivaarini…’

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, his wife Kannika Parameshwari, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, DG an IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa, MLC K. Shivakumar, District Principal and Sessions Judge Usha Rani, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhan and others were present.

Vidu. Aishwarya Anantha Karthik presenting Bharatanatyam recital at the Mysore Palace premises last evening as part of Dasara Cultural Programmes.

Audience unhappy with sound system

While the performance of the Police Bands were enthralling to watch, many of the audience expressed their displeasure over the sound system as they were unable to hear the music.

Concert stopped midway

Earlier to the performance by Police Band, renowned folk singer Dr. M. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy was presenting folk songs on the main stage at the Mysore Palace premises.

He started with the song ‘Chellidaro Malligeya…’ which received huge applause from the audience.

Noted folk singer Dr. M. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and troupe presenting folk songs at the Palace premises yesterday.

However, when he was about present his second song, he was stopped by emcee who informed the singer that the Police Band was ready for the sound check and that he could continue his concert after five minutes. However, the Police Band started its full-fledged concert living Mahadevaswamy in disarray.

Later, when Mahadevaswamy was allowed to continue his concert, he expressed his disappointment with the authorities urging them not to insult the artistes.