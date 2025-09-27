‘Rockstar’ DSP sets stage on fire
News

‘Rockstar’ DSP sets stage on fire

September 27, 2025

Mysuru: Popularly known as ‘Rockstar’ among the South Indian film fraternity,  music composer  Devi Sri Prasad, famous as DSP, set the stage on fire on Day-4 of Yuva Dasara at the sprawling 100-acre land located on Uttanahalli Road in the city outskirts here yesterday.

As soon as DSP entered the stage, audience whistled and cheered as the composer rendered one of his early hit song ‘Hey sare gama pada nisa, Arrey karo karo jara jalsa…’ from the Telugu movie ‘Jalsa’ starring Pawan Kalyan. Devi Sri Prasad also thanked the Kannada audience for their support despite him belonging to a different State. He said Kannadigas always expressed similar kind of affection to every artiste which encourages them to work more.

Rockstar’ DSP sets stage on fire

Later, he rendered some of popular hits songs in Kannada and Telugu which included the songs from the movie Pushpa, Arya-2, Sangama among others.  He also presented songs from the movies starring Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun and other popular actors.

Earlier to DSP’s concert, Bollywood playback singer Asees Kaur entertained the audience with her songs. She also paid tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar by singing ‘Bombe Helutaithe’ for which the audience crooned. Later, she also presented the song ‘Oo Anthiya Maava…’ from the movie Pushpa — The Rise.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching