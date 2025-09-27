Enjoy dazzling Dasara lights from new
September 27, 2025

Mysuru: The mesmerizing illumination of Mysuru’s roads and circles has become one of the major highlights of the ongoing Dasara festival.

Overseen by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), the dazzling lights stretch across 136 kilometres of city roads and 118 circles, featuring 80 LED-based thematic installations at prominent locations.

Ambaari rooftop bus

Originally scheduled to light up the city until Oct. 2, the display has been extended by 10 additional days, making it a 21-day visual spectacle for residents and visitors alike.

Following the popular initiative in the last few years, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has once again arranged Ambaari double-decker buses, allowing locals and tourists to experience the illuminated city from the roof-top vantage point.

Ambaari rooftop bus

The buses will operate four trips daily at 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm, starting from Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road. Enthusiasts can book tickets online to enjoy this spectacular view of Mysuru lit up in festive glory.

