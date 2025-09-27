September 27, 2025

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar launches ritual at KRS modelled after Ganga Aarti at Varanasi

Krishna Raja Sagar: Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2025 added a new attraction with Cauvery Aarti, a ritual of paying obeisance to River Cauvery (Kaveri), at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) in Srirangapatna taluk last evening.

Modelled after Ganga Aarti, which has become a major tourist attraction at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Cauvery Aarti created a history for making its debut in South India, albeit on an experimental basis, with thousands of locals and tourists alike, making a beeline to behold the sacred ritual with divinity. Cauvery Aarti will be held till Oct. 2.

Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar, who holds Water Resources portfolio, and conceptualised the very event, participated in the rituals organised as part of the inauguration, along with his wife Usha, Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthan (Kengeri) Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji and others.

Aarti was performed to the river during Godhuli muhurat, praying for the welfare of the State, amid the blow of conch, beat of Dollu and Nagari and rendition of vedic hymns, that reverberated through the air, leaving the spectators spellbound.

Team of priests

A 13-member team of priests, with each assisted by two, totalling 40 priests, performed the rituals that began with the rendition of ‘Vathapi Ganapthim Bhaje’ in Mangalavadya. It was followed by offering prayers to Lord Ganapathi and Guru, before making a vow. By rendering Cauvery Stotra, Bagina was offered to the river. The other rituals included offering prayers to Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, Chamara Seve and blowing of conch in three directions, performing Dhoopa Aarti and Mantra Pushpa. Kumba Aarti, Naga Aarti and Cauvery Aarti was performed, marking the culmination of the day’s ritual.

Bridal look

KRS wore a bridal look, what with the visual appeal it exuded with elaborate decorations and illumination of the tourist sight attached to Brindavan Gardens and its fountains, which is a permanent attraction to the visitors.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar had sponsored Laddoo to be distributed among the visitors, following the rituals.

Adventure, Aqua Sports

To make Cauvery Aarti more attractive for the tourists, mainly children, 80 special games with a thrust on Adventure Sports and Aquatic Sports have been introduced here. The tourists should come in family on weekends and partake in the activities purely designed for their entertainment, said Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, in a clarion call to the gathering.

Farmers, pro-Kannada outfits stage stir

Meanwhile, farmers, under the banner of Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and several pro-Kannada organisations, staged a protest opposing Cauvery Aarti at KRS yesterday.

Samiti Organisational Secretary Sunanda Jayaram, who led the protest, reiterated that they have been consistently opposing any plans to develop Amusement Park near KRS Dam and Cauvery Aarti project.

With the introduction of this ritual, attempt is being made to ingrain myth in the mind of the people, which is a matter of shame. There is no need to do any such ritual on a pilot basis too, she argued.

“KRS Dam has a rich history, with enormous contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The Government that formulated law for the safety of dam is violating the same. We have decided to wage a legal battle against the Government’s stance,” warned Sunanda Jayaram.

Leaders representing various organisations, A.L. Kempugowda, Chandrashekar, C. Kumari, Chandru, Muddegowda and Naganna were present.

Free entry, no toll: Dy.CM

To attract more number of people to Cauvery Aarti, the State Government has provided free entry to visitors at Brindavan Gardens and has waived off the toll collected from the vehicles, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, as announced by Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar.