Mysore Pak Croissant !
News

Mysore Pak Croissant !

September 27, 2025

For anyone who visits Mysuru, there are a few food items they must try such as Mysore Masala Dosa and Mysore Pak. Now we have Mysore Pak Croissant!

Two chefs from Mysuru, one from the good-old Indra Cafe and another leading the new wave of modern cafes in Mysuru, SAPA Bakery, have collaborated to create two unique baked-sweets — Mysore Pak Coffee Croissant Bun and Badam Halwa Paris-Brest.

Mysore Pak Croissant
Badam Halwa Paris-Brest

The Mysore Pak Coffee Croissant Bun consists of Mysore Pak nestled inside a croissant bun and paired with silky coffee custard. It is buttery, sweet and delicately bitter. The pastry feels traditional and modern all at once.

Meanwhile, the Badam Halwa Paris-Brest is a French classic that looks like doughnut sandwich. The pastry consists of Indra Cafe’s iconic Badam Halwa which replaces hazelnut cream of the Paris-Brest making it a dessert that is familiar yet surprising.

