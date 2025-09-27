Couples enjoy Tonga Ride

September 27, 2025

Mysuru: Even as Dasara celebration has reached a feverish pitch with ever-increasing flow of visitors, the city this morning was witness to a Heritage Tonga Ride by married couples, dressed in their traditional attire.

The event was organised as part of Dasara by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage in association with Tourism Department to publicise and promote the architectural heritage structures and tourist spots in the city and also to revive the almost vanished Tonga Ride experience.

Couples dressed in their traditional best — men wearing the traditional Mysore Peta and dressed in Dhoti-Shalya and women in Silk sarees and Mysore Mallige — were taken for a ride in more than 20 specially decorated Tongas. The participants included ‘Su From So’ Kannada film actor Prakash Tuminadu couple.

Speaking after launching the Dasara Heritage Tonga Ride at Town Hall premises, Prakash Tuminadu said that Mysuru Dasara is famous throughout the world for its grandeur and splendour.

Pointing out that the Tonga Ride is aimed at highlighting and propagating the richness of our culture and heritage, he stressed on the need for carrying forward this legacy to our future generations. He read out a small dialogue from ‘Su From So’ film that advocates the need for preserving our culture and practises.

The Tonga Ride passed through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Lansdowne Building, Jaganmohan Palace, MCC Head Office, Maharaja Sanskrit Pathashala, CADA Office, Gun House Circle and Hardinge Circle, before culminating at the starting point.

Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A. Devaraju, Dr. N.S. Rangaraju, retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, Dr. Shalva Pille Iyengar, Deputy Director Dr. C.N. Manjula, heritage advocates Tarakesh, Ambarish and others were present.