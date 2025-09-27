City celebrates World Tourism Day

September 27, 2025

Procession of cultural troupes adds colour to Dasara festival

Mysuru: World Tourism Day-2025 was celebrated with fanfare in city this morning.

The District Administration, in association with several other organisations and stakeholders of tourism industry, had organised a procession of cultural troupes from Mysore Palace premises to major thoroughfares across the city.

Artistes performing Dollu Kunita, Kamsale, Chande Maddale, Veeragase and various other forms of folk art, added colour to the procession, coinciding with ongoing Dasara festival that has been a major tourist attraction.

Men and women, especially youths dressed in traditional Kodava attire, performed Ummathat dance to the beat of native drums.

Prior to the procession, tourists at Palace were greeted with rose, Mysore Pak and Laddoo.

MLA Tanveer Sait, who was the chief guest on the occasion said, Dasara is popular across the world, with the hordes of tourists from various States and countries, descending on the city to watch Jumboo Savari and other events, that make the festival complete.

With the inauguration of Dasara festival on Sept. 22, various events have unfolded along with the illumination of the city being the major crowd-puller.

B.S. Prashanth, President of Mysore Travels Association (MTA) said, ‘Like every year, as part of World Tourism Day celebrations, we have been welcoming tourists coming to the city. By providing information about various tourist spots in and around Mysuru and guiding them, more number of tourists are being helped, that is intended at boosting the tourism potential of the city further.’

The procession of cultural troupes, with the office-bearers of various associations dressed in traditional dhoti and shirt, was taken out from Palace to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle in Bannimantap, catching the attention of passers-by.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Assistant Director of Tourism Prabhuswamy, President of Mysore District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, President of SKAL International Mysuru C.A. Jayakumar, Tourism Day Committee Chairman Anil Raj, Guides Association President Ashok, President of Maxicab Owners Association A.C. Ravi and others were present.