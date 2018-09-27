World Tourism Day celebrated in city

Police Band to perform in the backdrop of illuminated Palace this evening

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace came alive on the occasion of World Tourism Day today jointly organised by the District Administration, Tourism Department, Palace Board, Mysuru Travels Association (MTA) and Mysuru Hoteliers Association in the Palace premises.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar released colourful balloons to launch ‘World Tourism Day’ celebrations with the theme ‘Tourism and Digital Transformation’.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that the Dasara campaign has been digitalised using technological innovations.

Highlighting that Mysuru has the potential to become a global tourism hub, the Minister said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is working on plans to make Mysuru abuzz with tourists all 365 days.

Pointing out that this year’s Dasara campaign is focussed on themes like “Omme Bandu Nodi Namma Dasara”, “Omme Bandu Nodi Namma Ambari”, “Omme Bandu Nodi Namma Chamundeshwari Utsava” and “Omme Bandu Nodi Namma Samskrutika Vaibhava”, GTD said that Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty will inaugurate the 10-day fest atop Chamundi Hill at 8 am on Oct. 10.

The foreign tourists to the Palace were welcomed with roses by the Minister at the entry gate (South Gate) while students from Mahajana Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management too distributed roses to tourists and drew rangolis in the Palace premises.

Yaduveer K.C. Wadiyar released Virtual Reality Tourism App on the occasion.

Musicians of different hues rendered the compositions of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

A Tourism Day message from Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, who is on a week-long tour of France and other European countries, was displayed on a LED screen. In the evening, the Police Band will perform in the backdrop of the illuminated Palace.

MLAs B. Harshavardhan and S.A. Ramdas, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Mysore Hoteliers Association President C. Narayan Gowda, C.A. Jayakumar and B.S. Prashanth of Mysuru Travels Association, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director of Tourism H.P. Janardhan, Corporator Lokesh Piya and other officials were present.