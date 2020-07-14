Thousands from Bengaluru return to their hometowns

July 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government declaring week-long lockdown in Bengaluru, which will come into effect from 8 pm tonight, hundreds of people were seen returning to their hometowns on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road this morning. To check rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the State Capital, the Government has announced a complete lockdown of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts with effect from July 14 to July 22.

In view of this situation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) added an additional 50 buses to aid passengers to reach their destinations in time. Every day, on an average, 120 to 130 KSRTC buses traverse between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Huge traffic snarls were also noticed at some places including near Columbia Asia Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road this morning.

Two-wheelers, cabs and cars including SUVs were seen rushing to their destinations and there was unusual traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, which caused traffic jams in some places.

People were seen travelling in KSRTC buses and other private vehicles along with their family and friends to reach their hometowns and villages before lockdown comes into effect. Apart from Mysuru, natives of Chamarajanagar and Kodagu were eager to reach their homes due to week-long lockdown declared in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Police personnel in Mandya and Mysuru stood helpless as they could not stop and check vehicles about details of vehicle registration and address of occupants.

The vehicular traffic is expected to reach its maximum level by this evening.