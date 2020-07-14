II PU: 61.80 pass percentage

July 14, 2020

City students Brunda and Yashas bag 2nd, 3rd ranks in State

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on top; Mysuru stands 15th

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The much-anticipated II PUC exam (2019-2020) results that was announced this morning saw a pass percentage of 61.80.

The Karnataka Pre-University Education Department, which was scheduled to announce the results on its website (www.karresults.nic.in) later this afternoon, sprang a surprise by announcing the result in the morning itself, a couple of hours ahead of the previously announced schedule.

As per the results, girls have outsmarted boys in pass percentage. While girls recorded 68.73 percent, the percentage of boys stood at 54.77 percent.

Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage with 76.2 percent, followed by Commerce with 65.52 percent and Arts with 41.27 percent.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts shared the top slot with 90.71 pass percentage, followed by Kodagu with 81.53 percent and Uttara Kannada with 80.97 percent.

Mysuru District stands 15th in the list, recording a pass percentage of 67.98, which is marginally higher as compared to the previous year’s 68.55 percent.

A total of 92 Colleges in the State recorded cent percent results, out of which 88 are unaided, 3 Government and 1 aided PU College. At the same time, 88 Colleges, including 78 unaided, 5 aided and 5 Govt. PU Colleges secured zero percent.

A total of 6,75,277 students had appeared for the exam this year, who included 5,56,267 fresh , 91,025 repeat and 27,985 private students.

In Mysuru district, a total of 35,004 (17,266 boys and 17,738 girls) students had appeared for the exam, including 9,792 from Arts,13,562 from Commerce and 11,650 from Science.

Abhijna Rao of Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi and M.N. Prerana of Vidyamandir Independent PU College in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, shared the first rank in Science with both of them securing 596 marks out of 600.

Aravind Srivatsa of Vidyamandir Independent PU College, Bengaluru, topped in Commerce scoring 598 marks. Incidentally, one of the Science toppers is from the same College.

Karegouda Dasanagoudra Kotresha of Indu Independent PU College at Kottur in Ballari district topped Arts stream scoring 594 marks. Incidentally, the College students have bagged the top seven ranks in Arts stream. The College has been bagging ranks in this Stream for the past several years.

As far as Mysuru City and District is concerned, J.N. Brunda of BGS Girls PU College in Kuvempunagar, bagged the second rank in the State in Commerce stream scoring 596.

M.S. Yashas of Gopalaswamy PU College near Nanjumalige in city secured third rank in Science stream by scoring 594. He has shared the third spot with three others in the State.

The exam was held in March and the English paper, the last one, that was scheduled to take place on Mar.23, was postponed indefinitely a day ahead of the exam, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The English exam was held after a gap of nearly three months on June 18.