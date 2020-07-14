800-bed Covid Care Centre at Chamundi Vihar Stadium

July 14, 2020

Second such facility in city after KSOU Academic Block

Now, Mysuru District has 3,500 beds ready for COVID care

Mysore/Mysuru: The outbreak of COVID-19 brought to a standstill all the academic, sporting and business activities across the globe during the initial stages in March this year. With no respite from the deadly pandemic any sooner, every possible activity has restarted with precautionary measures in place as per the guidelines released by the Government from time to time.

While Education Department took to alternative ways to keep their wards updated through online mode deserting the vast academic blocks, sporting venues seem to have been abandoned with no activity and few businesses including theatre and hospitality closing down. However, the spacious academic blocks and sporting arenas are now a boon with each one of them being converted into COVID Care Centre (CCC) as and when required.

In the wake of the rising number of Corona positive cases with Mysuru District recording 447 active positive cases and 37 deaths till yesterday, first such CCC was set up by the District Administration at the KSOU Academic Block near Mysore Airport in Mandakalli and now, the spacious Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium in Nazarbad is being readied as the second CCC in the District.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, who inspected the Stadium on Sunday, said: “Mysuru District now has around 3,500 beds including 150 beds at the designated COVID Hospital, 500 beds at ESI Hospital, 90 at Vikram Hospital, 500-plus at KSOU Academic Block, 1,500 at Morarji Desai Residential Schools and 800-bedded facility that is being readied at Chamundi Vihar Stadium.”

The Deputy Commissioner reassured that as of now there is no shortage of beds and if need be, more such facilities would be identified to be converted into COVID Care Centres.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, K. Suresh, Assistant Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Mysuru, said: “The 800-bedded CCC will be readied at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium with two Dormitories and Warm-up Hall exclusively reserved for women patients and Green Area for doctors and nurses. The Stadium has wooden flooring and to make sure that the facility is not damaged with water seeping in, the whole area will be covered with mats. There will be three separate entry-exit points for men, women and Green Area staff.”

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, DYES Assistant Director K. Suresh and others inspecting the stadium yesterday.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who inspected the Stadium yesterday, has been requested to make all necessary arrangements,” he added.

The Chamundi Vihar Stadium, located on 32 acres of land, has facilities such as synthetic track, synthetic hockey grounds, two indoor stadiums, wrestling arena, swimming pool, fully equipped gymnasium, badminton, kabaddi, volleyball and basketball courts. It was the most visited sporting arena in city with n-number of walkers and joggers visiting the place on regular basis. However, the facility was forced to close after the COVID outbreak.

With the spike in number of positive cases, home isolation, private hospital isolation and CCCs have been facilitated.

Home isolation of patients has become fully active with over 196 patients isolated in their respective homes; private hospital has 39 patients and Government facilities have 212 active cases till yesterday.

Only asymptomatic and mild cases, which are certified by the healthcare professionals, are isolated in homes and cases that need to be monitored and treated are being isolated in hospitals. KSOU Academic Block and Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium have been added to COVID care facility apart from Government designated hospitals. As a last resort, the city Railway Hospital and Railway Coaches too can be used for COVID care.