Mahisha Dasara: Mahishasura Statue under wraps; ban orders clamped

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: In view of some organisations planning to celebrate Mahisha Dasara today (Sept. 24), City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of the Mahishasura Statue atop Chamundi Hill.

As part of the security measures, the Mahishasura Statue has been covered from all sides to prevent gatherings or demonstrations. The ban orders, which came into effect from midnight of Sept. 23, will remain in force till 6 am on Sept. 25. During this period, no assembly, protests, or public events will be allowed near the Statue. The decision comes amid differences among various organisations over the celebration of Mahisha Dasara, and the need to maintain law and order as lakhs of tourists, including international visitors, are expected to visit Chamundi Hill during the Dasara festivities.

The ban order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, aimed at ensuring a peaceful and safe environment throughout Dasara season.