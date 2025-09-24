Women showcase skill in ragi grinding competition

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: The second day of the 4-day Mahila Mattu Makkala Dasara (Women and Children Dasara) began with a ragi grinding competition for women at J.K. Grounds, near the City Railway Station, this morning.

A total of 31 women from different parts of the State participated, each given 10 minutes to grind ragi grains (finger millet) using traditional manual stone grinders.

Nagamma from Bokkahalli-Hosur in Nanjangud taluk bagged the first prize, grinding 990 gms of Ragi. Siddamma of Varuna came second with 925 gms, while Yashoda of Hunsur secured the third prize, grinding 780 gms within the stipulated time.

The event was attended by Women and Child Welfare Deputy Director Basavaraju, who also serves as the working President of the Women and Children Dasara Sub-committee, along with Special Deputy Officer B.M. Savitha and other officials.

The Women and Children Dasara festivities will conclude on Sept. 26.