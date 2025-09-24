Friend saves doctor from extortion bid

September 24, 2025

Fake accidents targeting senior citizens

Mysuru: In a shocking incident that occurred on Kalidasa Road last month, a senior citizen and reputed ophthalmologist, Dr. Srinivasan, was targeted by a youth in a meticulously staged fake accident scam on a busy road.

The incident was narrated to Star of Mysore by his friend K. Yoganand, a lubricant shop owner on Kalidasa Road, who played a crucial role in preventing financial loss and exposing the criminal ploy.

Dr. Srinivasan, who runs an eye clinic on Dhanvantri Road above Indra Bhavan, is known to visit Yoganand’s shop every Sunday. On the day of the incident, around 1 pm, the doctor arrived at the shop and requested Rs. 50,000 for a financial adjustment.

He mentioned plans to visit his daughter in Jayalakshmipuram and then proceed to Chandramouleshwara Swamy Temple near Mathrumandali Circle. Yoganand agreed to help and closed his shop for lunch, asking the doctor to call him after the temple visit to collect the cash.

Thud sound

At approximately 1.30 pm, Dr. Srinivasan was driving his Honda City (KA-09-P-4240) slowly towards Kalidasa Road after visiting the temple. As he neared Chowpati, a youth struck the rear of the car with his hand, creating a loud thud. The doctor, unaware of the sound due to music playing in his car, continued driving.

Moments later, the youth overtook the car on a scooter and began shouting abuses. Dr. Srinivasan, startled, lowered his window and asked the youth why he was being abused.

The youth accused him of reckless driving and claimed that the doctor had run over the foot of a youth just a week before his wedding, causing severe injury and bleeding.

Confused and alarmed, Dr. Srinivasan drove ahead, hoping for assistance from passers-by. However, the youth followed and intercepted him again near Brindavan Hospital-Kalidasa Road Junction. There, he intensified his threats, warning the doctor that the injured man’s relatives would soon arrive and that he and his car would not be spared.

Demand for money at ATM

The youth demanded Rs. 1 lakh for the immediate hospitalisation of the alleged victim. When Dr. Srinivasan offered to take him to an ATM, the youth refused to ride in the car and instead insisted the doctor to ride pillion on his cream-coloured Suzuki Access scooter.

The youth took Dr. Srinivasan to a Karnataka Bank ATM near Panchavati and instructed him to withdraw the maximum amount possible. However, under immense psychological pressure, the doctor entered the wrong PIN twice and failed to retrieve any cash.

He then informed the youth that he had arranged Rs. 50,000 from Yoganand and could pay Rs. 40,000 from his card once the PIN issue was resolved. The youth agreed and accompanied the doctor back towards Kalidasa Road.

Confided in a friend

Before reaching the shop, Dr. Srinivasan called Yoganand and narrated the ordeal over the phone and sought Rs. 50,000 to settle the matter. Sensing something suspicious, Yoganand chose not to bring the cash but instead walked to meet them on the road, just 200 metres from his home.

Upon meeting, Dr. Srinivasan repeated the youth’s claim about injuring a man. Yoganand questioned the doctor’s car location and advised that if an accident had truly occurred, the matter should be handled legally through the Police and insurance.

Yoganand then approached the youth, who was seated on his scooter about 10 feet away. He observed that the youth wore a black round-neck T-shirt, black pants and a helmet safety mask that partially concealed his face. The scooter’s engine was running and it lacked a number plate.

As Yoganand neared and began questioning him, the youth suddenly sped away down the one-way stretch of Kalidasa Road, vanishing before further confrontation could occur.

The incident left Dr. Srinivasan shaken and highlighted the vulnerability of senior citizens to such calculated scams. Thanks to Yoganand’s timely intervention and presence of mind, a potential financial loss was averted.