Armed robbery in Mysuru: Five arrested

March 31, 2025

Mysuru: The Alanahalli Police have arrested five armed robbers who broke into the house of Girish in Police Layout at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Nagar, Mysuru. The gang, wielding machetes, threatened the residents and fled with a gold chain.

The arrested suspects are 34-year-old Yogananda alias Yoga alias Anand alias Dadiya alias Upendra, son of Krishnegowda from Marasinganahalli village, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, 30-year-old Abhishek, son of Ravikumar from 3rd Cross, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, 27-year-old Manukumar, son of Veeraiah from Kannur village, Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, 26-year-old Akash, son of Nagaraju from the same village and 26-year-old Venkatesh alias Gaja, son of Shivanna from Gundashettihalli, Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district.

On Mar. 13, around 9 pm, the gang — wearing helmets — stormed into Girish’s house in the 2nd Phase of SVP Nagar. They brandished machetes and iron rods, threatening the residents before snatching a 23-gram gold chain from Girish’s neck.

Following swift action, Inspector G.S. Swarna of Alanahalli Police Station registered the case and launched an investigation. Based on the clues gathered, the Police tracked down and arrested the suspects.

Authorities recovered the stolen gold chain worth Rs. 40,000, along with two machetes, daggers, rods, masks, gloves, helmets and two motorcycles used in the crime.

Seasoned criminals

Police revealed that Yogananda and Abhishek are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them in Kuvempunagar, Metagalli, Chitradurga and other parts of Karnataka.

Their criminal record includes breaking into petrol stations and homes, threatening victims with machetes and rods, and looting cash and gold ornaments.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and supervised by ACP K. Rajendra of the Devaraja Sub-Division.

Inspector Swarna led the team, assisted by Sub-Inspector Gangadhar and staff members including Chethan, Kiran Rathod, Manjunath, Mallikarjuna and others. Sub-Inspector Chandrashekhar from the Technical Division, along with Kumar, Pradeep and Shivakumar, supported the investigation.

Meticulous planning

The gang specifically targeted houses and shops without CCTV cameras. On Mar. 13, before breaking into Girish’s house, they ensured the location was devoid of surveillance.

Police revealed that in all their previous heists, the criminals followed a calculated pattern — conducting recces, preparing sketches and confirming the absence of CCTV cameras at the target locations before executing the crime.

Inspector Swarna has urged the public to install and maintain CCTV cameras at their homes and commercial establishments to enhance security.