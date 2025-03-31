Zoo Orangutan Minnie battling pneumonia

March 31, 2025

Mysuru: Minnie, a 10.8-year-old Bornean orangutan at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), is under intensive medical care after being diagnosed with pneumonia — a recurring respiratory illness that has affected her multiple times in recent years.

Minnie, a star attraction at the Zoo for the past four years, was imported from Malaysia’s Safari Wonderland Zoo in 2002 under an international animal exchange programme. As an arboreal (tree-dwelling) species, Bornean orangutans like Minnie are critically endangered, making her health a top priority for Zoo authorities.

According to a press release from the Zoo, over the years, Minnie has suffered from pneumonia at least three times, with each episode requiring extensive treatment. Veterinary experts attribute her condition to a combination of factors, including the unique respiratory anatomy of orangutans, environmental stressors, and potential bacterial or fungal infections.

Zoo’s veterinary team has consulted international specialists from the UK and Malaysia, who have affirmed that the Zoo is adhering to globally recommended treatment protocols. Additional preventive measures have been suggested to bolster Minnie’s long-term health.

Currently, a dedicated team — including the Karnataka Zoo Authority’s veterinary advisors, Mysuru Zoo’s medical staff and animal caregivers — is providing round-the-clock care. Advanced treatments, including specialised medication, continuous monitoring and supportive therapies, are being administered.

Despite the challenges, Zoo officials have reported encouraging signs of improvement in Minnie’s condition.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure her recovery,” said Zoo Executive Director Rangaswamy.

“Minnie is not just an endangered species but also a cherished member of our Zoo family. Bornean orangutans are critically endangered and Minnie’s survival is vital for awareness and breeding programmes. We are committed to her well-being,” he added.