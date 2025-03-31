Mysuru second in export of engg. products in State: MDSSIA President

March 31, 2025

Mysuru: A.S. Satish, President of Mysuru District Small Scale Industries Association (MDSSIA), has said that Mysuru stands second after Bengaluru in the manufacturing and export of engineering products and the industries should focus on further augmenting the export of their products in the coming days too.

He was addressing the gathering of industrialists during a seminar on the topic ‘e-Commerce and Opportunities in Engineering Export Beyond Borders’ organised jointly by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India, Amazon and DHFL, at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysuru Local Centre, recently.

Satish said, it is ideal to organise the seminars to encourage the quantum of export and the MDSSIA, is doing its mite in this regard. “With Mysuru having highest export to its credit after Bengaluru city in the State, the recognition in the particular sector should be retained. Over 100 industries are involved in the export of their products and they should expand their area of work, that will invariably increase the quantity of export and development of industries,” observed Satish.

Deputy Director of Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), L. Meghala, said, with the purpose of encouraging industrialists, VTPC had organised one-day training programme. The impediments in the road to success are natural, but one should have a definite target to reach.

Asst. Director of DGFT K. Adarsh, Deputy Director of EEPC India V.C. Ravish, Business Development Manager, Amazon, Prajwal, Business Development Manager, DHFL Rohin George Thomas shared details about their share in exports. Divisional Secretary of MDSSIA C.N. Subramanya and others were present.