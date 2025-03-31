GST eased tax burden on hotel industry, says expert

March 31, 2025

Mysuru: Implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been beneficial for the hotel industry, said Senior Chartered Accountant (CA) B.V. Mahesh.

Speaking at a GST awareness programme organised at the Hotel Owners’ Association Office in Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru, recently, he noted that while the hotel industry falls under the service sector, it was previously subject to both goods and services taxes.

“Hotel owners were burdened by these taxes but were unaware of the extent. With the implementation of GST, this burden has been alleviated. If one understands the laws and regulations, most tax-related issues can be resolved,” he said.

Mahesh assured that tax authorities would inspect businesses only under specific guidelines of the INS-01 Act and not cause unnecessary trouble if taxes were duly paid.

“However, failure to maintain proper records or issue GST bills will invite departmental inspections,” he warned. He also highlighted that with digital transactions through QR codes and bank records, concealing transactions is no longer possible.

During the session, hotel owners raised various queries and concerns regarding GST and other taxes. Mahesh and fellow Chartered Accountant P.R. Tejashwini addressed their doubts and provided solutions.

The event saw the participation of over 100 hotel owners, including Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda, Vice-President Ravi Shastri, Hotel Owners’ Cooperative Society President Narayana V. Hegde, along with Subrahmanya R. Tantri and Anand Shetty.