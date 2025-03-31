Officials directed to ensure drinking water supplies

March 31, 2025

Mysuru: District In-charge Secretary S. Selvakumar has directed the District Administration to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage or crisis during summer.

He was presiding over a Progress review meeting at the ZP Hall here on Saturday. Asking the officials to get confirmed whether pure drinking water is supplied to all parts of the district, he said that as of now, there is no drinking water shortage anywhere in the district. However, 109 villages that may face drinking water shortage have been identified. As such, necessary precautionary measures have to be taken to ensure prevention of any water crisis, he said adding that there are high hopes of a good monsoon and agricultural activities are expected to gain pace in the coming days.

Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Executive Engineer A.S. Ranjith Kumar maintained that there is no drinking water shortage in the district. However, it is expected that 109 villages may face drinking water crisis after June. The Department has held talks with private borewell owners for addressing the issue, he said adding that measures have been taken to drill defunct borewells. Ranjith Kumar further said that 13 works taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission are under progress.

PWD EE Raju said that the construction of Pandit Deen Dayal Hostel for Girls at Gangothri is near completion and construction of Boys Hostel is expected to be complete in two months.

When Selvakumar questioned about the delay in the launch of works concerning Government Schools in Varuna, DDPI S.T. Javaregowda said that though Rs. 7.5 crore has been released for repair and construction of additional rooms in schools, he said that the funds were released only in February and the process of issuing work order is in progress.

Joint Director of Agriculture Ravi said that the district has received more rainfall in the first three months of the year. Pointing out that the normal rainfall in this period is 13 mm, he said that, however the district has received 23 mm rainfall. Barring Mysuru, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur taluks, the district has received good rainfall in the first quarter of the year, he added.

Veterinary Dept. Deputy Director Dr. Nagaraj said that there is no shortage of fodder in the district for now. Noting that 32,514 fodder kits have been distributed in the district thus far, he said that ‘Green fodder’ is also available in all taluks of the district.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, ZP Deputy Secretaries Dr. M. Krishnaraju and Savitha, Chief Planning Officer K.B. Prabhuswamy, Additional DC P. Shivaraju, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director Kumuda and other officials were present.