Army Recruitment Rally in city from Aug. 1 to 4

July 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Provide adequate facilities for those participating in the Army Recruitment Rally, which will be held from Aug. 1 to 4 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

Addressing a preliminary meeting of Officials at the Office of the Department of Sainik Welfare & Resettlement in city on Tuesday, DC Dr. Rajendra said that 1,723 candidates who had passed the written exam will be participating in the recruitment rally at Chamundi Vihar Stadium and instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for them at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry and also provide a laptop, four BSNL internet facility and one landline phone at the Stadium besides providing them food.

The DC also instructed MCC officials to make arrangements to ferry the candidates in a mini bus from the choultry to the Stadium and install temporary toilets and provide drinking water facility besides asking the officials to get the surroundings of the Choultry and Stadium cleaned.

He also instructed the officials concerned to provide medical facility, station an ambulance, fire brigade vehicle and also provide Police security at the Stadium, where the recruitment rally will be held.

Col. Gaurav Toppa, MCC Deputy Commissioner Yoga-nand, Department of Sainik Welfare & Resettlement Deputy Director Maj. J.R. Balasubra-manyam, DPEO S. Siddaraju, Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer Govindaraju, Srikanteshwara Temple Executive Officer M. Jagadish and others were present.