News

First level of EVM checking in city from Aug.1

July 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha polls just a few months away, the first level of EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) checking will commence in the city from Aug.1.

A total of 1,500 EVMs dispatched from Hyderabad have already arrived in the city and stored at the EVM godown located in the premises of the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar. Though the machines were checked for their functioning by the engineers of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) at Hyderabad, the manufacturers of EVMs, the Mysuru District Administration has to carry out a check with the attachment of VVPATs, before they are put to use in the polls, according to MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who is the Nodal Officer.

The company engineers will be arriving in the city shortly and the first level of checking will take place in the 2 halls of the godown for 15 days starting from Aug.1.

While Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram will oversee the checking in one hall, Dinesh Kumar will be incharge of another hall.

