Puppies and Kittens Adoption Mela at People For Animals tomorrow

July 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA), Mysore, is hosting ‘Puppies and Kittens Adoption Mela’ on Sunday (July 30) from 11.30 am to 5 pm.

Importance of Adoption

Adopting a puppy or kitten from a shelter instead of purchasing one has numerous benefits. Not only does it save an innocent life, but it also helps alleviate the issue of pet overpopulation. By participating in the Adoption Mela, you become an advocate for animal welfare.

What to Expect

The Puppies and Kittens Adoption Mela promises an unforgettable experience for both attendees and the adorable animals seeking forever homes. A perfect companion is waiting for everyone. Trained volunteers will be present to provide valuable guidance on responsible pet ownership and help match potential adopters with their ideal furry companions.

Adoption Process

To ensure the well-being of the animals, PFA Mysore has implemented an adoption process that includes simple yet essential steps. Prospective adopters will need to provide identification (Aadhaar copy) and undergo a screening process to determine their suitability as pet owners. The objective is to find loving families who can provide a safe environment, proper care, and compassionate love to their new four-legged family members.

Support

The event will also offer educational resources to empower pet owners with knowledge about animal health and nutrition. Veterinarians will be available to answer questions regarding pet care and address any concerns that potential adopters may have.

Making a Difference

By attending the Mela, you contribute to the noble cause of animal welfare. Giving an abandoned or neglected animal a chance at a loving home brings immeasurable joy to both the pet and its new family. Moreover, your support helps PFA Mysore continue their efforts in rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for vulnerable animals in need.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of puppies and kittens by attending the Adoption Mela at PFA in Roopanagar. For details contact Mob: +91 98456-54429.

Inauguration of Dog Enclosure on July 31

The Enclosure for Dogs With Disabilities, sponsored by Dr. D.L. Madhavi, will be inaugurated at People For Animals (PFA), Survey No. 280, near Roopanagar, Bogadi, on July 31 at 11 am. Royal family member Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar will be the guest of honour.