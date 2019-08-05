Article 370 to be REVOKED

August 5, 2019

* Union Territory of Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir to be created, announces Amit Shah

* Army and Air Force put on high alert Kashmiri politicians under house arrest

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Government has finally dropped the big Kashmir bomb this morning with Home Minister Amit Shah moving to revoke two key Constitutional provisions — Article 370 and Article 35(A) — that give the State of Jammu and Kashmir a host of special rights.

Shah tabled Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir), 2019 which proposed to revoke the Article 370 of the Constitution. He also moved a Bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir to Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954, as amended on August 5, 2019, shall “come into force at once”. It is also announced that “all the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha amid vociferous protests from the Opposition Benches.

The Bill seeks to give Ladakh a status of Union Territory without a Legislature. “Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross-border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created,” the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with Legislature,” it added.

PDP members Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway attempted to tear Indian Constitution in the Rajya Sabha. House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu condemned the actions and asked House Marshals to escort the members out of the House.

Jammu and Kashmir has been put under unprecedented lockdown amid security crises. All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.

Three of Jammu and Kashmir’s most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late last night amid a massive security-built up. The Government imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

Regarding the house arrest, Police said that the leaders would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, Shiv Sena and BPF (Assam) have supported the Centre’s resolution on Article 370.

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha said, “In real sense today, Jammu and Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first.”

AAP, too, has extended its support to the Centre’s resolution on removing Article 370, with its Chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that the party hopes “this will bring peace and development in the State.”

