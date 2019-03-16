Articulate Fest-34 tomorrow

Mysuru: With a mission to provide holistic and heritage experience to the rasikas of Mysuru city, through the medium of dance and music, and to provide platforms for accomplished artistes of classical dances of India, to the Gurus to present their highly promising disciples and to young choreographers who use the grammar of classical dance to kickstart a trial production, Articulate Trust for Arts has dedicated the 3rd Sunday of every month for this cause. This is a free entry for all occasion.

On this journey, the Trust is presenting its ‘Articulate Festival’ series 34 at Veene Seshanna Bhavana (Ganabharathi) on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (Mar.17) at 6 pm. Artistes performing on the occasion are as follows:

Zuairiyah Mouli: A Bangladeshi, Zuairiyah Mouli initially trained in Bharatanatyam under Amit Chowdhury and completed West Bengal Dance Group Federation’s Diploma with distinction achieving gold medal. Currently she is doing MA in Bharatanatyam in Bangalore University under ICCR scholarship and attending training under Kirti Ramgopal.

Pooja Anil Hirwade: An artiste who trained under Guru Ratnam Janardhanan at Pratibha Nritya Mandir, Nagpur, in Bharatanatyam, has passed Alankar Poorna conducted by Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai. She has been using her artistry to promote dance art and to support social cause.

H.R. Archana: A bharatanatyam artiste, Archana is currently the disciple of Guru Kiran Subhramanyam and Sandhya Kiran at ‘Rasika Art Centre,’ with a performance experience of more than 19 years.

She has done her Rangapravesha in the year 2014 and has completed her Master’s degree in Bharatanatyam at Tamil University. She is a graded artiste of Doordarshan and has performed extensively across India in prestigious festivals.

D. Reshmi: Reshmi had initial training under Guru Bijay Kumar Das in Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra’s at Chinamyee classics, Bhubaneswar. She currently continues under Guru Madhulita Mohapatra at Nrityantar Academy of Performing Arts, Bengaluru. She has been regularly performing as part of the acclaimed Nrityantar Dance Ensemble and has performed at several prestigious dance festivals across the country.

