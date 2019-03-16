City playback singer bags Usha Parv Udgam Women Achiever’s Award

Mysuru: Sangeetha Ravindranath, a city-based playback singer, was conferred the 10th Annual Usha Parv Udgam Women Achiever’s Award at a ceremony held on Mar.9 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat for her contributions to the field of art and culture through her organisation “Ragarashmi Foundation for Art and Culture, Mysore” and as a social entrepreneur.

Totally, 25 women achievers were recognised from different parts of India working in various fields like Medicine, Literature, Social Work, Art and Culture. And this was the only time they recognised a woman from down South for this Award.

Sangeetha received the award from Anar Patel, daughter of former Chief Minister of Gujarat and the present Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel.

Udgam Charitable Trust is a grassroot level, secular and development-oriented not for profit organisation, popularly known as UDGAM, which is convinced that sustainable community development is only possible if and when all elements such as economic, social, political, environmental and cultural are brought together and systematically integrated.

For over 10 years, the Udgam Awards have shared and celebrated the stories of brilliant women, inspiring the nation in the process.

