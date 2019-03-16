Ganayogi Panchakshari – Puttaraja Sangeethotsava on Sunday

Mysuru: Swarasankula Sangeetha Sabha, Swarasankula Hindustani Sangeetha Vidyalaya and Kemps Centre for Learning, Kuvempunagar, have organised the following programme at Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city on Mar.17 at 5 pm as part of Ganayogi Panchakshari – Puttaraja Sangeethotsava:

Special music programme titled ‘Bhupaliya Varna Vinyasa’ by students under the guidance of Pt. Indudhar Nirodi; Direction: Veerabhadraiah Hiremath and Sriram Bhat; Concept: Sameer Rao; Tabla: Ramesh Dhannur.

Bansuri Recital by Sameer Rao, Mysuru, accompanied on tabla by Adarsha Shenoy from Bengaluru.

Vocal recital by Pt. Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi, accompanied by Sridhar Mandre from Dharwad on tabla and Veerabhadraiah Hiremath from Mysuru on harmonium.

Profile: Pt. Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi is a Hindustani Classical vocalist. He belongs to Kirana Gharana-Gwalior Gharana. Currently, he is a resident Guru at prestigious Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust in Hubballi. He was born and brought up in Hasanagi, a small village in the State of Karnataka in India.

Pandit Ganapati Bhat became interested in Hindustani classical music at a young age. He is a disciple of Pt. Basavaraj Rajguru, the maestro from Dharwad whose gayaki (singing style) is based on the Kirana, the Gwalior and the Patiala Gharanas.

Bhat started his training in music as a sitarist, but was drawn into Hindustani vocal music. He has trained many young musicians in a Gurukula style setting in Hasanagi. He has performed in all the major Hindustani classical forums in India and abroad. His concerts in many cities like Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, have earned him fans overseas.

